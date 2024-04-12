A Walworth Pie and Mash shop will celebrate its 110th birthday with a special visit from a Pearly Queen on Saturday (April 13).

The story of Arments Pie & Mash began in 1914, at the dawn of WWI, when William and Emily Arment bought their first pie shop.

The piemaker will celebrate its special day with a lucky dip, raffle, and an old-fashioned sing song with Diane Gould, the Pearly Queen of St Pancras.

‘Crust us on National Pie’n’Mash Week.’ the Arments team has told punters. Credit: Arments Pie and Mash

Visitors, who are invited to come from 11.30am, can also expect freebies, Arments souvenirs and sweets.

Arments opened its first shop at 386 Walworth Road complete with traditional glazed tile walls, marble table tops and a sawdust-covered floor.

The no.386 branch closed in the mid-1960s and a store at no.278 closed in 1974.

In 1979, a shop at 10-12 Westmoreland Road was closed and relocated to larger premises across the road at number 7-9 where it remains today.

Owners Roy and Cheryl by Photo of Emily Arment 1914 Arments

Arments has regularly featured on TV including in the documentary Elephant Days and a Danny Dyer series

In recognition of its place in the community, it received a Blue Plaque as part of this paper’s ongoing scheme in 2013.

The pie shop has also had a local building named after it – Arments Court – on the new Aylesbury Estate.

All money raised will be going to the Young Lives vs Cancer and Great Ormond Street Childrens’ Hospital charities.

Learn more about the big day on the Arments Pie & Mash website.