A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Bermondsey is in a stable, ‘non-life threatening’ condition, police confirm.

Officers were called to St James’s Road at about 11:22 pm on Wednesday, 10 April and found the male with ‘multiple stab wounds.’

He was rushed to hospital where he remains stable, according to police.

The crime scene on Southwark Park Road and the junction at St James’s Road has now been closed.

No arrests have been made and there are no further updates at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 8162/10APR.