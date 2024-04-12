A person has been rushed to hospital after a collision in Rotherhithe yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Rotherhithe Old Road at 12.26pm on Tuesday, April 9.

Police, ambulance crews and a paramedic in a fast-response car were deployed.

London Ambulance Service treated one person at the scene who was taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing and there have been no arrests.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 9 April at 12:24hrs police were called to Rotherhithe New Road to reports of Road Traffic Collison involving a car and moped.

“Officers attended the scene and assisted the London Ambulance Service (LAS) who treated one person at the scene before taking them to hospital.

“Their injuries have been confirmed to be non-life threatening/changing.

“There have been no arrests.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.26 this afternoon (April 9) to reports of a road traffic collision on the Rotherhihe Old Road.

“We dispatched resources to the scene including ambulance crews, and a paramedic in a fast response car. We also sent a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.”