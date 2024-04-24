“Filthy” sewage was released into the Thames by Bermondsey and Rotherhithe 40 times in 2023 – double that of 2022, new figures have revealed.

Two pumps by Shad Thames and Surrey Docks, operated by Thames Water dispersed the “disgusting” waste for 111 hours – equivalent to four-and-a-half days.

The Liberal Democrat party, which obtained the data, has called on the government to replace the regulator Ofwat and ban bonuses for careless water company bosses.

The location of the overflow pump on Shad Thames

The government responded by saying sewage pollution was “unacceptable”, adding that it was fast-tracking a £180 million sewage-reduction fund while consulting on a bonus ban for bad bosses.

Water companies can release sewage into rivers but only under some circumstances, such as during heavy rainfall when there’s a risk of flooding.

But there is evidence that water companies sometimes spill sewage when it’s not raining.

A BBC investigation found there were 388 potential ‘dry spills’ by Thames, Wessex and Southern Water in 2022.

Thames Water did not respond to this paper’s request for comment about the spills in Bermondsey and Rotherhithe.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has pledged to make the River Thames “swimmable” in a decade as part of his election campaign.

His analysis published this year revealed a nearly five-fold rise in the duration of sewage spills in London in 2023.

But Cllr Rachel Bentley, deputy leader of the Southwark Liberal Democrats, said Mayor Khan and the Conservative government had failed to plug the flow.

“It is disgusting that there has been such a sharp rise in Thames Water pumping their filthy sewage into our river,” she said.

She continued: “People in Bermondsey and Old Southwark are sick to the back teeth with Rishi Sunak’s Conservative MPs voting time and again to allow water companies to get away with this environmental vandalism.

“In London, Labour’s Sadiq Khan has shown no appetite for getting to grips with the rampant pollution of the Thames. The whole thing stinks.”

A Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “Sewage pollution in our waters is unacceptable, which is why we are holding polluters to account, including a consulting on banning water bosses’ bonuses when criminal breaches have occurred, fast-tracking £180 million in investment to reduce sewage spills, and quadrupling water company inspections.

“We have also demanded 100% of storm overflows to be monitored – including those of Thames Water – and are clear that they should only be used under strict permit conditions. If companies are found to breach their permits, action will be taken up to and including criminal prosecution.”