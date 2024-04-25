NEIL Harris has lauded Millwall’s in-form midfielder Ryan Longman.

The Hull City loanee has hit his best patch of form in a Lions shirt in the last few weeks and has four goal contributions in his last five appearances, including the cross to set up the goal at Sunderland on Saturday.

He also produced one of the stand-out moments of Millwall’s entire season earlier this month when he struck an outstanding winning goal against Leicester City.

His loan deal expires at the end of the season but Harris said he has enjoyed watching the 23-year-old flourish.

The Lions boss told NewsAtDen: “It takes time for me to learn about players and it takes time for players to understand what I want.

“I’ve impacted some players really quickly and others I’ve had to take time to impact. Maybe Longy was one who just needed a bit of time.

“Ultimately, Longy’s plays his best football when he’s got space to attack. He’s got pace and energy and really good end product. He’s got the ability – and it’s a dying art in the modern game – to cross the ball on the run. And Millwall fans love a winger that crosses the ball on the run.

“They loved Jed Wallace, Jimmy Carter and Christophe Kinet.

“Ryan should be really proud of himself. I’ve just tried to help him develop as a Millwall player to help us and he has done.”