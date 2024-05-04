ROMAIN Esse and Billy Mitchell have come into the starting line-up for Millwall’s final game of the season.

The Lions face Swansea City to finish off their campaign with Neil Harris making two changes for the game in Wales.

It’s Esse’s second start in his last four games while Mitchell starts for the first time since missing the win at Sunderland due to illness.

George Saville drops to the bench having started every game under Harris this season while Duncan Watmore also moves to take a place among the substitutes.

There is no Michael Obafemi in the matchday squad as he misses out on the chance to face his former side while fellow striker Kevin Nisbet is also missing.

Hosts Swansea have made two changes to the side that drew 2-2 at Norwich City last week.

Harry Darling and Jay Fulton have dropped out while Bashir Humphreys and Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino have come in.

Millwall have won their last four games while Swansea are unbeaten in four. Millwall haven’t won five consecutive league games in over two years.

–

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper (c), McNamara; Esse, De Norre, Mitchell, Longman; Flemming; Bradshaw.

Subs: Trueman, Hutchinson, Harding, Saville, Watmore, Honeyman, Norton-Cuffy, Mayor, Emakhu.

Swansea: 4-2-3-1: Rushworth; Key, Cabango, Humphreys, Tymon; Patino, Grimes; Ronald, Cooper, Paterson; Cullen.

Subs: Fisher, Yates, Lowe, Kuharevich, Wood, Walsh, Govea, Abdulai, Lissah.