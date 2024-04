NEIL Harris went into the summer transfer window of 2019 after a brutal and draining season, and he was determined to make big changes.

Harris was going to ruthlessly reshape his squad, including changing his club captain, with previous skipper Steve Morison allowed to leave.

Play-off winning goalkeeper Jordan Archer was also released, along with James Meredith, who had been first-choice left-back for two seasons.

Harris identified the positions he wanted