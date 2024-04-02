Pizza lovers will be disappointed to hear that two Papa Johns outlets in Southwark are closing down.

The stores in Peckham and East Dulwich are among sixteen in London and 43 in the UK earmarked for closure.

The pizza chain has decided to slice away at outlets that are deemed to be ‘underperforming’.

Papa Johns, the UK’s second-biggest pizza takeaway brand, operates 524 locations across the UK.

The chain’s first British restaurant opened in 1999 in Gray’s in Essex.

The pizza giant announced in January that as many as 100 store locations could be facing the chop.