‘WELL, well, well…’ began the FA Cup round-up in The People newspaper on Sunday, February 21, 1937.

‘MILLWALL STILL “KNOCKING EM OVER” IN THE CUP’ ran the headline at the top of the page.

‘What do you think of this Millwall team,” the article continued, with the byline ‘Long Acre’. “I should think everyone in England thought they would go under to Derby, the team that hadn’t had a goal scored against the