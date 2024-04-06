Prisoners at HMP Brixton are being trained in pastry-making and nutrition, as part of a programme to help them get back into society.

The Clink Charity runs a bakery as part of their mission to reduce reoffending by providing opportunities for employment for those leaving prison.

Individuals working in The Clink Bakery, based at HMP Brixton, are training towards their City & Guilds qualifications in General Patisserie and Confectionery.

In 2023 alone, the bakery trained 20 students and awarded eight qualifications, including Level 2 Patisserie and Nutrition certifications.

These achievements are just one example of The Clink Charity’s overall commitment to reducing reoffending rates and empowering individuals for successful reintegration into society.

This Spring the bakery students made special hampers to raise money for the charity and to show off the skills they’d learned. The vast selection of delicious treats in the hamper includes pistachio, almond, and sour cherry biscotti and mixed berry meringues.

Furthermore, each one includes a bottle of Dry Dragon Kombucha, wholemeal flour from Brixton Windmill, a recipe card, and a 10th anniversary of The Clink recipe book.

Yvonne Thomas, Chief Executive of The Clink Charity, said: “Our goal at the bakery, and across the charity, is to help people develop practical skills that can help them rebuild their lives.

“As such, these hampers are a wonderful showcase of our students’ ability and creativity. We expect them to be very popular and customers can be assured that each purchase supports our work in reducing reoffending.”

With each purchase, customers not only experience spring food delights but will also contribute directly to The Clink Charity’s vital work in reducing reoffending and supporting students in rebuilding their lives.

There were over 800 individuals trained and 550 NVQ qualifications delivered in 2023 alone.

Priced at £85, these Spring hampers offer a way to support The Clink Charity.

For more information and to place an order, visit: https://theclinkcharity.org/shop