A residential block in Walworth caught fire and needed 25 firefighters to be extinguished.

A derelict flat on the fourth floor of a building on Thurlow Street was damaged by the blaze at 3.28am on Thursday, April 4.

The Brigade had brought the fire under control by 4.18am and there were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews and four fire engines from Old Kent Road, Peckham, New Cross and Lambeth fire stations were deployed.

The Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service are investigating the cause of the fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a flat on Thurlow Street in Walworth.

“Part of a derelict flat on the fourth floor of a residential block was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

“The Brigade was called at 0328 and the fire was under control by 0418. Fire crews from Old Kent Road, Peckham, New Cross and Lambeth fire stations attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.”