Dulwich Hamlet’s promotion charge collapsed over a disastrous Easter weekend when they lost two games to go from a point off the play-off places to six with four games left of their Isthmian League Premier Division season.

The Hamlet lost 3-0 at Carshalton Athletic on Monday, with all three goals coming in the second half.

Dulwich started the day level on points with their rivals, but former Millwall winger Mason Saunders-Henry gave the hosts the lead two minutes into the second half. Oluwabunmi Babajide made it 2-0 and Michael Chambers’ own goal completed a disastrous afternoon at the War Memorial Sports Ground.

Hakan Hayrettin’s Hamlet were aiming to bounce back after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Billericay Town in front of a 2,787 attendance at Champion Hill.

Danny Mills’ goal in the 37th minute looked like it would be enough to take three points.

But two goals from Alfie Cerulli in the 86th and 88th minutes left the home supporters stunned.

Hayrettin said afterwards he felt some of his players were “running on empty” as their promotion hopes slipped away.

Carshalton and Billericay are three points ahead of ninth-place Dulwich and three points off Horsham in the last play-off spot as the Hamlet’s chance of an immediate return to the National League South appears to be gone.

Dulwich have now lost three of their last five league games after only one defeat in their previous ten.

Dulwich play Enfield Town at Champion Hill this Saturday at 3pm.

They then travel to Canvey Island and Folkestone Invicta before their last game against Cray Wanderers at Champion Hill on Saturday, April 27.