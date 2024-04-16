GEORGE Honeyman faces a race against time to be fit against his former club Sunderland.

The 29-year-old missed Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Cardiff City after having to come off days earlier against Leicester City with a shoulder injury.

It’s the same shoulder that was dislocated towards the end of last season.

Millwall boss Neil Harris is hopeful the midfielder can make the game but warned it will be a challenge for him.

He said: “George came off against Leicester with his shoulder in quite a bad way, it was the shoulder he had dislocated before.

“G would love to be at the Stadium at the Light on Saturday against his old team. If there’s any chance of him being available, it is through sheer determination, desire and pure hunger to want to be on the football pitch.

“Because I can’t imagine he’s going to be 100 per cent fit but we’ll give George every opportunity because he’s been a really important player and personality for me and in the group.

“If it’s not this Saturday, we’re hoping to have him back before the end of the season.”

Honeyman spent 15 years at Sunderland including his youth career before leaving for Hull City in 2019.

He made 97 senior appearances and scored 15 goals for the Black Cats.