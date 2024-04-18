Two 11-year-olds from Bermondsey, who have been learning A-level Maths, are getting support to go to a £22k-a-year private school.

Hriday Doshi, 11, and Finley Doran, 11, have both been offered places at the City of London Boys School – where Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe attended years ago.

The pair attend Galleywall Primary, City of London Academy, in Bermondsey where they are given A-level questions to stretch their learning.

The maths masterclass was devised by headteacher Martin Blain – himself a Cambridge graduate and maths teacher. “It’s there to stretch and challenge our very brightest students and it’s been a big hit,” he said.

Hriday said he was happy that all his hard work had paid off, commenting: “I studied hard since last year. I even had to miss a trip back to India to see my family in the summer. But it was all worth it.”

Both students came through a rigorous selection process which included an entrance exam and interviews to be offered a place.

Since Martin Blain assumed the role of head last September, he has made it his mission to rise the aspiration in the school so every child who wants to prosper, can.

“At my previous school, we helped around 50 per cent of students win places at grammar and private schools. I want to continue that success here so that those who work hard reap the rewards.”

He told us: “We want every child to aspire to get into the best schools – regardless of money.

“We don’t want that to be a barrier,” adding that the City of London Academies Trust offer means-tested bursaries for bright pupils who can’t afford the high fees.

On his achievement, Finley said: “It is an incredible opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started in September.

“I have to say a big thank you to Galleywall for pushing me with the maths masterclass and extra challenges such as creative writing.

“It helped prepare me really well for the application process to City of London. The interview was tough but I felt I was on the front foot.”

This is the second year pupils from Galleywall have earned places at City – last year, student Tommy Burridge was the first to pass the test.