A man from Camberwell, whose four-year-old son was diagnosed with leukaemia, ran the London Half Marathon to thank King’s College Hospital for its care.

Euan Major completed the race on Sunday (7 April), raising over £8,000 for the King’s ward that looked after his little boy during his darkest time.

Euan’s son, now 6, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid leukaemia in February 2022 and had to endure four rounds of chemotherapy.

The 46-year-old father explained: “He spent almost seven months in King’s College Hospital and Great Ormond Street, including eight days in intensive care after suffering acute respiratory distress and a cardiac arrest.”

In July, he started a bone marrow transplant, again in Great Ormond Street.

Now after another four long months in hospital, he is currently in isolation at home, recovering slowly.

Euan added: “The quality of care he has received has been truly amazing, and I decided I had to do something to help.”

Click here to donate.

