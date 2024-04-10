GEORGE Honeyman will have a scan to assess “the extent of the damage” on his shoulder, according to Neil Harris.

The midfielder had to be subbed off in the second half of Millwall’s 1-0 win over Leicester City after going down with injury.

Harris confirmed after the game that it is the same shoulder that Honeyman has previously injured.

The Millwall boss added: “He’s sore. He’s got a shoulder problem. He’ll have to be scanned and we’ll have to see what the extent of the damage is and whether he’ll play again Saturday and whether he’s going to play again this season.”

Honeyman has started 19 of Millwall’s last 20 games and has made 28 league appearances this season.

In better injury news for Millwall, Tom Bradshaw got back out onto the pitch last night for the first time since February while Harris is hopeful that Kevin Nisbet can do the same against Cardiff City on Saturday.