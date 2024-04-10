NEIL Harris praised Michael Obafemi for delivering “his best performance in a Millwall shirt” against Leicester City.

The Lions won 1-0 against the league leaders after a belting strike by Ryan Longman in the second half.

Michael Obafemi could have made it 2-0 a few minutes later but failed to find the finish to beat the Leicester keeper.

That was one of the few negatives on a night when the Burnley loanee helped drive the Lions forward with his energy and chased the ball tirelessly.

Ryan Leonard and Romain Esse, introduced after 51 minutes for the injured George Honeyman, also came in for praise.

Harris said: “Michael Obafemi has put in his best performance in a Millwall shirt for sure. He showed the hunger and desire to play as a Millwall number nine. Michael has set his standards.

“Tom Bradshaw is getting back to full fitness. We’re hoping Kevin Nisbet will be involved at the weekend as well. There’s competition for that place. Michael wants to play, he’s come here to play. If he’s going to play at that level and that’s the standard, it’s going to be difficult for anyone to dislodge him from the team. But that’s the standards that I demand from my number nines.”

On Leonard, who enjoyed another eye-catching display in defence for Millwall, Harris said: “Ryan Leonard has been outstanding in all my games and tonight he’s probably given Stephy Mavididi his toughest game of the season. Credit to Lenny for putting in that level of performance.”

Harris was also happy with Esse’s contributions as he reflected on losing Honeyman to injury.

The Lions boss said: “Even when we lost one of our most experienced players in George Honeyman and brought an 18-year-old on, a kid who [is finding it] very difficult to play for us at the moment because of where we’re at in the league… I thought he was outstanding, Romain Esse.”