A revitalised King’s College Hospital garden is giving families “precious” moments when their loved ones get liver transplants.

Volunteers armed with pruning scissors and paintbrushes turned the tired patch in Denmark Hill into a “sanctuary”, on Friday, March 18.

The garden is part of the LISTEN Lodges – a comfortable environment where anxious families and carers can relax while their relatives undergo surgeries and treatment.

Fruits of their labour: Tidied borders have created a more welcoming space. Credit: King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Bexley resident Angela Cattermole said: “It is wonderful to think of the sanctuary this garden will be able to offer people, and the precious moments it will bring. It’s an honour to be part of such a fantastic team effort.”

Patients from across the country travel to the King’s Liver Unit when they get that long-awaited call saying an organ is available.

The nearby LISTEN Lodges’ and its garden, which now has new planters, furniture and solar lights, are maintained by the LISTEN charity.

A number of staff members from organisations including CBRE Managed Services, TES, TES Building Services and The Tower 42 Estate gave up their time to help revamp the garden, alongside support from LISTEN members.

Paul McKie, specialist social worker (Liver Transplant) at King’s College Hospital, said: “The garden at our LISTEN Lodges has been brought back to life, and now we have a quiet and safe area for family members, carers and loved ones to retreat for some fresh air, comfort and reflection.

“The space has been completely transformed and we’re extremely thankful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this project a reality.”