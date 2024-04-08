Rotherhithe Guides are calling on Southwark to help replace their mouldy tents and worn-out camping equipment.

Members of St James Guiding, based at Bacon’s College, could get a £1,500 grant if people vote for them while visiting their local Tesco.

Shoppers just have to ask for a blue token at the check-out which they deposit in the voting boxes on their way out.

Guiding leader Lesley Marsh said: “Exploring the outdoors and having adventures together is a big part of what we do but our camping equipment desperately needs replacing.

“Your votes can directly benefit many local children and enable us to continue taking them on exciting trips away.”

Over 200 local girls, aged between four and eighteen, are members of Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers clubs at St James Guiding – Southwark’s biggest guiding unit.

Clubs are run entirely by unpaid volunteers, some of whom juggle them alongside full-time work as nurses.

With the £1,500 grant, even more local girls will be able to experience the joys of camping, sleeping in tents and gazing up at the stars.

Voting for Tesco Strongers Starts is open in Tesco stores across Southwark from April 1 to the end of June 2024.

Find out more at https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk/