‘Skyrocketing’ land values mean 46 per cent of surveyed Southwark charities are based in ‘unaffordable’ premises, a charity sector organisation has warned.

The shocking results of a survey conducted by Community Southwark have prompted it to launch a ‘matchmaking service’ for landlords and charities.

Community Southwark hopes the new service will encourage private and public landlords to fill their underused spaces with food banks, debt advice services and other charitable organisations.

Anood Al-Samerai, Chief Executive of Community Southwark, said: “We are delighted that funders and the council understand the challenges which charities and community groups face in finding affordable and suitable space.

“Working in partnership we hope to maximise and match the opportunities already out there, and improve decisions about voluntary and community sector space for the future.”

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle has previously raised concerns about rising commercial rates in the borough.

According to a Freedom of Information request submitted by Southwark News, the average annual lease of Southwark’s lock-up shops – premises without attached quarters for the shop owner – was £14,282 a year in 2023.

Working in partnership with Southwark Council and United St Saviour’s Charity, Community Southwark also hopes to encourage new developers to include more charity space in their proposals.

Cllr Stephanie Cryan, Southwark’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Democracy and Finance, said: “We are very proud to be part of this new partnership to drive up the supply of affordable space that meets the needs of our charities and local groups.

“Their work is invaluable and we want to make sure that we are making full use of Southwark’s buildings on their behalf and crucially, the people they support.

“This includes the council looking at our own portfolio, as well as working with developers and landlords.”

Southwark is home to over 1,300 registered charities providing essential services to the community, especially vulnerable groups.

Community Southwark is the umbrella body for the community and voluntary sector in Southwark supporting charities and community groups with advice, training, and volunteers.