The organisers of one of the biggest fringe theatre events in England said they will continue to support artists, despite the festival closing for good.

Last month, the VAULT Festival announced its closure after failing to secure funding for a new venue.

From 2012 until 2023, the Edinburgh-style festival was based in The Vaults – an underground venue in Waterloo’s graffiti tunnel.

Since it began, the festival programmed more than 3,000 shows from over 12,000 emerging artists – including launching the careers of comedians like Joe Lycett, Mae Martin and James Acaster.

Andy George, CEO and co-founder of VAULT Festival commented on the end of an era.

“It’s a huge loss and it’s getting more and more difficult for the grassroots artists to start careers, let alone maintain them.

“Creatives, artists and performers need these kinds of festivals and venues to learn their trade and hone their craft.

“Not everyone can get to the West End or will find a show that’s on there which speaks to them, but they may find that at a smaller venue outside zone one or somewhere else in the city or the country.”

He continued: “I think we made the sector more diverse and inclusive.

“We encouraged experimenting and embracing all talent and gave artists a platform to hone their craft and learn their trade. We also encouraged people to have fun while they’re doing it.

One of the ways it was inclusive, was that there was no charge for artists to put a show on.

Naomi Westerman, a playwright based in Woolwich, said she started her career at the VAULT Festival because of how accessible it was.

She runs the disabled fringe theatre company Little but Fierce.

“Over the years I’ve had five productions at Vault, including two which went on to win awards and transfer to major theatres. None of that would have happened without Vault.”

The 44-year-old continued: “It was a phenomenal showcase for people with limited access.

“It’s free – you don’t have to pay them upfront. Compared to taking a show to Edinburgh which is very expensive.”

She explained that the festival even provided support to its artists, with tech and marketing.

“Over the last few years, we’ve lost a lot of creative opportunities, like at the Old Vic for instance.

“It feels like all the pathways for emerging artists are just closing – it’s terrifying.”

She added that as a playwright, it’s very difficult to get work – a feat that has been made harder without the annual festival.

“There are other fringe festivals, but they don’t have a big reputation. Critics go to the Vault Festival.

“There’s a buzz.”

The VAULT Creative Arts, the charity behind the VAULT Festival, runs The Glitch – an arts café in Waterloo which is staying open.

Andy said: “The charity intends to continue to work through their venue which supports emerging artists and LGBTQ+ led collectives and they will look to keep the spirit of VAULT Festival alive.”

He said that whilst there is ‘no feasible option’ for the festival to return, he hopes others will ‘continue to push for change.’

Naomi added that a group of more experienced creatives are currently banding together to do just that.

They are organising an event to explore how established theatre artists could support new and emerging theatre artists, following the ‘death’ of the Vault Festival.

For updates on this, check out @waptheatre on X.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from The Vaults venue itself said they are ‘always looking for new shows’ to commission for the space and will continue to do so as usual.