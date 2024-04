MILLWALL swept Cardiff City aside with one of their best performances of the season on Saturday.

The Lions moved six points clear of danger on a sunny afternoon at The Den as Michael Obafemi grabbed his second goal for the club with a brilliant finish.

A Yakou Meite header got Cardiff level but Jake Cooper re-established Millwall’s lead with a brilliant back post strike on the stroke of half-time.

Duncan Watmore’s goal in the final minutes of the match sealed three deserved points.