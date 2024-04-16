A giant Willow tree in Rotherhithe plummeted to the ground after a storm ‘hit like a tornado’ yesterday – just half an hour after school pick up.

Resident Steve Cornish caught the aftermath on camera – showing the giant tree, located on the fringes of Russia Dock Woodland, spread across the pavement.

It was the doing of Storm Kathleen – which has been sweeping across the UK causing endless amounts of damage to people’s cars, homes and streets.

Steve told us: “There was a calm before the storm hit like a tornado within seconds at around 4:45 yesterday afternoon.

He said ‘several more’ trees were destroyed in the area and explained that Southwark Council came out later with chainsaws to open Somerford Way – that had been blocked by the fallen tree.

Steve mentioned that the road was a school run route and just 30 minutes earlier would have been busy.

“Luckily no-one was injured.”

The council confirmed there were another six trees across the borough that also fell yesterday, along with several incidents involving fallen branches.

A spokesperson added: “All which were attended by our tree team to make safe.”