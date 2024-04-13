MILLWALL boss Neil Harris insists that Romain Esse has ‘nothing to worry about’ after he substituted off at half-time in the win over Cardiff City.

The teenager was making his first start under the 46-year-old head coach after his impactful display off the bench in Tuesday night’s win over Leicester City.

Esse, 18, made a couple of loose passes but grew into the game against the Welsh side, who Millwall eventually beat 3-1. Esse’s cross led to Jake Cooper’s goal but he is not credited for the assist as the ball was flicked on by Ryan Longman.

Whether due to Esse’s substitution, Duncan Watmore’s introduction, Cardiff’s limp display or other factors, Millwall’s control of the game grew in the second half where the Bluebirds struggled to fashion a serious chance.

Harris said Esse had “really, really good moments” but he wanted to make tactical changes.

He said: “I was pleased I picked Romain. He did really well when he came on against Leicester. I thought he had really, really good moments today leading to the goal at half-time.

“I just felt Cardiff’s threat was coming from building down the right-hand side and we were just getting it slightly wrong on the press. Perry Ng was really affecting the game from the right-back position.

“We didn’t deal with it really well and I just though moving Ryan Longman to the right side would get the best out of him, up against [Jamilu] Collins.

“But then also I thought Duncan Watmore’s experience would be really pivotal to us – securing the ball when we’ve got it but also the press as well.

“You don’t always get it right as a manager. It was nothing Romain done wrong, he’s fine. I’m really pleased with what he’s done and I think Romain will be delighted he’s done 45 minutes the other day, 45 today and it’s important to him to be part of a winning team in two games.

“Nothing for Romain to worry about. I just though Duncan Watmore’s introduction would be pivotal to us winning the game.”