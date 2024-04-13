NEIL Harris believes Michael Obafemi “owed him” the goal that he netted for Millwall against Cardiff City.

The Burnley loanee opened the scoring against the Welsh side who were put to the sword by later goals from Jake Cooper and Duncan Watmore in a 3-1 win.

It was Obafemi’s first time on the scoresheet at The Den and he got a standing ovation when he was substituted off after 71 minutes after another tenacious and impressive performance.

His finish for his goal was excellent and the 23-year-old showed off his quick feet and unpredictable movement throughout the rest of the game.

Harris was full of praise for Obafemi who he believes is “beginning to look like a Millwall number nine”. But he added an ambiguous comment when he discussed their work together on the training ground.

The Lions boss said: “My job was to produce a Millwall team in a short space of time. And Michael was our only fit number nine and he wasn’t fit.

“We had to get him up to speed. I spent a lot of time with Michael. Michael owed me that goal today. I’ll leave it at that for why.

“His performances have gotten so much better. He’s beginning to look like a Millwall number nine, like Tom Bradshaw has learnt over period of time to do, that I’ve got to teach Kevin Nisbet as well, what a number nine does at this football club. It can be different from elsewhere.

“The demand from the fanbase is that you work hard without the ball, you run a channel when we’ve got the ball, but you score goals as well. That’s not easy. And you have to be fit to be able to do it.

“Michael’s progressed and the challenge for him was can he be better [than Tuesday against Leicester]. It’s a very tight call for me. The difference is today he scored.”