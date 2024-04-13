NEIL Harris praised his team’s “comprehensive” performance after Millwall comfortably beat Cardiff at The Den.

Goals from Michael Obafemi, Jake Cooper and Duncan Watmore was enough to overwhelm the Welsh side as the Lions made it two wins in five days at The Den.

Especially in the second half, Millwall showed a confidence and vibrancy to their play to build on the defensive excellency they demonstrated against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Harris was pleased with the efforts of his players and the way they backed up the victory against the Foxes.

Speaking after the game, he said: “The lads have done brilliant. Every man and his dog wanted to tell me that these lads didn’t know how to play at The Den. So it was a big thing for me.

“I played my part in it with team selection and style of play and try and show the lads clip but really it was about educating them how to play each position in front of our fan base at home.

“But then it’s down to the players when they go out on the pitch. They take the credit and praise.

“Tuesday night against Leicester was a monumental performance by the players. It was a special evening with a big result needed… in some ways, I’m more pleased with today.

“We weren’t the favourites to win today because Cardiff done well this season under Erol [Bulut] but to back it up with such a comprehensive performance for large parts of the game was testament to the group mentality.”

The introduction of Duncan Watmore at half-time was crucial, Harris believed, in helping Millwall exert further control of the game with the Lions dominating Cardiff in the second half.

He said: “The first 15, 20 minutes I thought were excellent and we got our noses in front. And then I’m thinking we can get a second or third here.

“It didn’t materialise and I thought the reason it didn’t materialise is because we kept giving the ball away. We didn’t give it away for the first 15 minutes.

“Second half we were excellent, we used the ball much better. Duncan Watmore’s introduction gave us so much energy and forward runs and ability in the final third as well. We looked a lot more confident today with the ball and I thought if we scored the third goal at the start of the second half, we might have gone on and got four or five.”