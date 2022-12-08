ALEX MITCHELL is set to see out his loan spell at Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone despite rumours of a potential recall in January.

The defender moved north of the border before the start of the 2022-23 campaign and has been one of the Saints’ star players, having regularly been cited as their top performer in an impressive season so far.

However, with reports that Leeds United were keen to recall Millwall loanee Charlie Cresswell, some fans speculated that the 21-year-old could be brought back to The Den ahead of the second half of the season.

This now seems to be unlikely, with Cresswell reportedly set to stay at The Den despite concerns surrounding his game time, although manager Gary Rowett has refused to rule out bringing Mitchell back from McDiarmid Park in a similar way to Danny McNamara last year.

“I spoke to Callum [Davidson] the other day about it, our intention is that he stays there for the season,” he told the News.

“I can’t guarantee what’s going to happen in January, we might pick up an injury or two and it could force our hand to change that thinking.

“Our thinking at this current moment is that he’s doing really well there, he’s learning under a good manager and learning through highs and lows of a loan.

“He scored a goal against Celtic and then he got sent off a few games later. It’s those experiences where we want him to come back as a better and more rounded player.

“The intention is that he stays out there and that’s what we’ll do unless anything changes.”

Photo: Millwall FC