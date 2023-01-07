GARY Rowett is determined to seal progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon to avoid a replay against Sheffield United.

If Millwall’s clash against the Blades finishes level after 90 minutes, a return leg at Bramall Lane would almost certainly be scheduled for Tuesday 17th or Wednesday 18th of January.

It would mean that the Lions would head to South Yorkshire in the midweek between their trips to Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, giving them three long-distance away matches in the space of seven days, something which Rowett said “has been mentioned”.

As a result, the Millwall boss is keen to settle the tie at The Den today, admitting that his side will likely look to attack the game in the latter stages if the scores are still level.

“I want to get through the round, and our intention is to get through the round, so let’s see where we get to,” he told NewsAtDen.

“Don’t be surprised to see both teams going for it late on, but I think that’s the cup anyway. It’s sort of ‘winner takes all’. You want to try and win it, I don’t think either side will be trying to draw it, let’s put it that way!

“Both managers will be hoping that the game is decided on the evening but we want to go through. Whatever happens, that’s what happens. We’ll just try to perform as well as we can against a very good Sheffield United team.”

Photo: Millwall FC