A new express bus from Elephant and Castle to Lewisham is part of Sadiq Khan’s plans if he is re-elected next month.

The Mayor of London said the new route will track that of the proposed Bakerloo line extension. He has also reiterated his warning that the election will be close between him and the Tory candidate.

The Superloop-style service would run from Elephant & Castle to Lewisham, stopping at new locations at Burgess Park, Old Kent Road, and New Cross Gate.

To be christened the ‘Bakerloop’, buses are expected kitted out in brown livery, fittings and moquettes to match the colour scheme of the Bakerloo line.

Khan’s Conservative opponent in the 2 May mayoral election is opposed to the Mayor’s TfL fares freeze and his trial of Off-Peak Fridays which offer reduced fares.

The new express bus service is hoped to help kickstart housing development in the area, while work on the tube extension is progressed.

Khan is currently ‘finalising details’ of the Bakerloo Tube extension, with construction set to commence by the end of the decade.

The 4.7-mile route would include several new stations and improve connectivity to National Rail, Overground and buses.

TfL estimates that the Bakerloo extension would support at least 10,000 new local jobs, 85,000 additional local jobs within 45 minutes of Lewisham, and 50,000 new homes.

Like the proposed Bakerloop bus, it will end at Lewisham. However, proposals for a second phase could see the Tube line extend further, terminating at Hayes.

TfL data has shown that Superloop services are popular with the public, with ridership figures showing demand on the initial tranche of Superloop routes is 15 per cent higher than the network average level.

Richard Simpson, the owner of Cummin’ Up Caribbean since 1991, said the bus would help local businesses.

“I was very fortunate to get a site right next to New Cross Gate and one of the key benefits is that anyone who was travelling to the city would have to go through New Cross.

“Access to public transport and the provision of public transport was a key factor in helping my business to succeed and the new Bakerloop bus service will only be of greater benefit to local businesses.”

Sadiq Khan said: “The new Superloop services have been a huge success in outer London so far, and if I’m re-elected the new Bakerloop Express will help Londoners get between Elephant & Castle, Old Kent Road, New Cross and Lewisham much quicker and more easily.

“I continue to make the case as strongly as ever that we need the Bakerloo line Tube extension to get underway as soon as possible, and TfL is lobbying ministers about the funding the project needs. In the meantime, I’m determined that we do all we can to provide the very best service across south London.

Kieron Williams, Leader of Southwark Council said this was ‘great news for South London.’

He commented: “It’s yet another investment in our community from the Labour Mayor of London. We’re already working with Sadiq to upgrade Elephant and Castle station and to deliver thousands of new jobs and truly affordable homes along the Old Kent Road. This new express service will keep all of this work moving forward at pace.”