The dramatic redesign of Rotherhithe’s Lower Road has proved one of Southwark’s most controversial transport issues in years.

Transport for London (TfL) and Southwark Council have partnered to build the 1.3km segregated cycle lane along the thoroughfare, unveiling the new-look road last month.

But removing a southbound traffic lane for Cycleway 4, and reconfiguring multiple traffic lights, have been criticised by local politicians and residents.

Many say it’s worsened congestion and is unsafe for cyclists and drivers, while others have hailed the new route as making London greener.

So this paper visited Lower Road and asked locals what they thought of the new layout.

Paul: ‘Surrey Quays Shopping Centre is a no-go for shoppers now!’

Paul Pearce said he now avoids Surrey Quays Shopping Centre ‘like the plague’

Paul Pearce used to drive to Surrey Quays Shopping Centre from New Cross – but not anymore.

Since the road changes, the 57-year-old said he avoids the area “like the plague”.

“This really almost now is a no-go area for shoppers,” he said. “I avoid the area like the plague now really because it’s just a nightmare to get in and out.”

He doubts the cycleway is good for the environment: “I think what you’re looking at is an increase in pollution. Because look at the traffic now! It’s completely backed up!”

Danny: ‘I’ve given my car away!’

Danny Reed said he’d been forced to ‘give away’ his car

Danny Reed said changes to Lower Road had forced him to “give away” his car.

The 56-year-old said: “I don’t drive no more because of this. I gave my car away!”

“It’s crazy. It’s absolutely crazy. It’s gridlocked every night,” he added.

Asked what would solve the problem, he said: “If we got rid of Sadiq Khan! He’s the bloke that’s caused all this.”

Susan: ‘We’ve got to support cycling!’

Susan Wainwright says ‘we’ve got to support cycling’

Susan Wainwright, from Bermondsey, said the segregated cycle lane had made traffic worse but it’s worth it to support cycling.

The 72-year-old said: “We’ve got to support cycling. I mean I’m a driver and my cycling days are long over but I think we’ve got to back what they’re doing. Without these special cycle lanes it is unsafe!”

She added: “As a driver, I’ve got to realise I’m not the only person the road’s for!”

John: ‘What about my kids’ swimming lessons?’

John said Surrey Quays Shopping Centre was ‘dead’ since the road changes

John, from Rotherhithe, said the removal of a southbound car lane had been “very detrimental” to his family’s life.

Speaking outside Surrey Quays Shopping Centre, he said: “It’s made me totally rethink every car journey.”

He explained that it had affected his kids’ swimming lessons, “visiting friends” and getting to the east of England.

“It’s been absolutely awful,” he added.

He said the congestion was so bad that Surrey Quays Tesco, normally heaving, was “totally dead” on Saturday mornings.

Ida: ‘I can finally cycle to work!’

Ida Williams said she was ready to buy a bike thanks to the cycle lane

Ida Williams, who works in London Bridge, said she would finally buy a bike thanks to the cycle lane.

She said the new layout had slowed local buses down but it was worth it to make the roads safer for cyclists.



The 50-year-old said: “I like the cycle lanes because I work in London Bridge and I’m planning on getting a bicycle because it’s easier to get around!”

Veronica and Peter: ‘I feel sorry for the kids and the elderly!’

Veronica and Peter Davenport worry about people’s safety

Veronica and Peter Davenport regularly shop at Surrey Quays, meaning they see the “mayhem” daily

Veronica, 66, said: “You see the kids crossing that road and a bike came up the other day and missed them by inches. People are not aware of it [the cycle lane]!

She added: “I feel sorry for the kids and the elderly people crossing that road that are not aware of the dangers.”

Peter, 72, agreed that the new layout had made Lower Road “a lot worse” and cyclists were “jumping the lights”.

The solution? “Take it all up and put it back to how it was,” Veronica says, “There, I’ve solved it for you!”

Dante: ‘Give cyclists less space!’

Dante says cyclists don’t need as much as space as cars

Dante, who works in Surrey Quays, says the same problems troubling Surrey Quays were being seen around his home in Wandsworth.

He said: “In Wandsworth, there’s the same issues! We’ve got a lot of cycle lanes that are too big – in Battersea as well. I think it’s a wider issue. It’s not just in Surrey Quays.”

He added: “I think the cyclists don’t need that much space… the cars need more space, the cars need more priority in my opinion.”

Susanna: ‘I’m totally for cycling’

Susanna said: ‘I don’t even cycle but I’m pro-cycling’

Susanna, who commutes to Surrey Quays from outside London, said: “I’m actually in favour of cycling. I’m totally for cycling.

She explained: “Because it’s much better for the environment, it’s much better for human health, for the planet’s health.

“In a place like London, you should be able to cycle!”

Lee: ‘They’ve completely ruined the road!’

Lee said Lower Road had been ‘ruined’

Lee Johnson said TfL and Southwark Council had “completely ruined the road” with the “ridiculous” layout.

The 60-year-old form Bermondsey said: “They’ve just ruined the road, completely ruined it. The way they’ve put cycle lanes in, somebody’s gonna get injured. It’s just chaos. Absolute chaos”.

He thinks TfL road planners should have taken the cycleway via backroads rather than along “a major route into Kent”.

“I get that you can have cyclists but now you’ve got cyclists going against the traffic. It’s just ridiculous,” he said.

Kamran: ‘The junction is causing hiccups!’

Kamran is concerned by the ‘hiccups’ the junction by Surrey Quays is causing

Kamran Yalchi, from Rotherhithe, said the junction layout outside Surrey Quays station was causing “hiccups”.

The 21-year-old said: “It has caused a couple of points of congestion. It does add the bikes and everything like that which is nice but I’m not really a fan of it that much.”