A fifteen-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after a road incident on Lower Road in Rotherhithe, this morning (18 April.)

Police attended the scene at 9:24 am after receiving reports there had been a “Road Traffic Collision involving a pedestrian and a car.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service, and a 15-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital.

“At this early stage, there is no condition update.

“There have been no arrests, enquiries are ongoing.”