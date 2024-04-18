Police have confirmed that the condition of a 15-year-old girl, who suffered a head injury in the Lower Road this morning (Thursday April 18), is ‘non-life threatening.’
Emergency services attended the scene this morning (18 April) at 9:24 am after receiving reports there had been a “Road Traffic Collision involving a pedestrian and a car.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.19am today (April 18) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Lower Road. We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer.
“We treated a teenager at the scene for a head injury before taking them to a major trauma centre.”
Police said that her condition has ‘been assessed to be non-life threatening or changing’.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service, and a 15-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital.
“There have been no arrests, enquiries are ongoing.”
