A Bermondsey nursery, which has been serving under-fives since 1939, is facing a financial crisis that parents say could jeopardise the education of their pupils, particularly those with special educational needs (SEN).

For the past decade, Kintore Way Nursery School has consistently received an “Outstanding” rating from Ofsted.

It has gained recognition for its exceptional support for children with SEN, making it one of the few establishments offering this kind of early years assistance in the area.

However, the nursery has been grappling with financial difficulties since the onset of the pandemic, a challenge shared by many nurseries across the UK due to reduced government funding and falling numbers of pupils.

Despite the fall in pupil numbers overall, Kintore Way has witnessed a 22 per cent increase in the number of SEN children enrolled over the last two years, meaning nearly half of its students (45 per cent) require additional support.

Funding for SEN students with an Educational Health and Care Plan (EHCP) sometimes bypasses nursery schools and goes directly to their primary schools when they transition, without any backdated payments to the nursery.

As a result, Kintore Way has found itself in nearly half a million pounds of debt to the council – forcing them to propose staff cuts.

This situation raises concerns about the safety and well-being of SEN children who require extra attention and support.

Terrie Corby, a parent whose three-year-old son attends the nursery, said: “My son is non-verbal autistic among other things, and he currently has two amazing teaching assistants. But we’ve been told there could be staff cuts in January, meaning he’ll only have one assistant.

“My son needs a 2:1 ratio of staff – he literally never stops moving.”

The mother, who lives in Elephant and Castle praised the nursery for their SEN provision: “There is nowhere else I could send my child. They have helped him develop so much and are so skilled at what they do. But if there are fewer staff and not enough funding all the pupils will suffer.”

In other boroughs, some nurseries have a system where they backdate the money, but this is not in place in Southwark.

UNISON, a trade union representing the nursery, has initiated a petition to advocate for the school, gathering hundreds of signatures. Susan Catten, Schools Organiser for Southwark UNISON, said: “They are a victim of their own success.”

“Every child with special educational needs is referred to that nursery by paediatricians and social workers. Even some from other boroughs.

“The school needs a higher level of staff due to SEN children but there is no funding for that or for the resources that are required,” Susan explained.

UNISON is campaigning for Kintore Way to become a resource-based school, which would backdate EHCP funding and help recover costs, ensuring the nursery’s financial stability and continued support for SEN children. They are also asking that the debt be written off.

Southwark Council said they have not yet made any decisions regarding the nursery’s situation and consultations are ongoing.

Cllr Jasmine Ali, Deputy Leader and cabinet member for children, education, and refugees, emphasized the council’s support for the nursery and acknowledged the broader challenges faced by schools and nurseries due to falling birth rates and insufficient central government funding.

She said: “All nursery provision is extremely important to us and to parents, and we know this is a very stressful time for those whose children attend the nursery. Equally, the superb staff at Kintore Way need our support as they navigate a difficult situation.

“It is well known that many schools and nurseries across London have struggled with the effects of a falling birth rate, combined with a lack of funding from the central Government, which sadly does not meet the cost of provision and fair pay for experienced staff, and operates a per capita funding model which does not always cover the running costs of schools or nurseries.

She continued: “Kintore Way has been in significant deficit for some time and has worked extremely hard, supported by the local authority, to balance its finances. Despite this, it has not been possible to reduce the deficit enough – no decision has been taken by the nursery as yet.

“The local authority will continue to work closely with the school leaders to support them, and ensure there is provision in the borough for the children and families.”

In the meantime, Susan added that anyone wanting to get involved in the campaign or find out more should email her at [email protected]

A public meeting by UNISON is being held on September 28, at Setchell Hall, Alscot Way, SE1 5XN at 6 pm.