A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after an alleged stabbing at Kennington Underground Station.

Nicholas Orlando Green, 35, has also been charged with sexual assault after a person reported being groped as the suspect left the station.

Officers were called to the station at 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 27, following reports of a stabbing on the northbound platform.

Police said a second man was believed to have been injured after attempting to prevent the attack.

Green, of Kennington Park Road, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and one count of sexual assault in relation to an incident.

He was scheduled to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Saturday, March 30.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and one count of sexual assault in relation to an incident at Kennington underground station on 27 March.

“Nicholas Orlando Green, of Kennington Park Road, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Saturday 30 March.

“He has been remanded into custody.

“Officers were called to Kennington underground station at around 10.30pm on 27 March following reports of a man being stabbed on the northbound platform. A second man was also believed to be injured after bravely stepping in to try to prevent the attack.

“A further member of the public later reported being groped as the suspect left the station.”