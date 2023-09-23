A five-day family circus returns to Peckham next week, including trapeze, knife throwing and death-defying motorbike stunts.

From Thursday 28 September to Monday 2 October, Zippos Circus will descend on Peckham Rye Common – as part of a UK tour.

For centuries, generations of artists have wandered from town to town to entertain people. The show this year celebrates the circuses’ nomadic way of life.

Headlining the show are the Temujin Troupe – special guests from the Mongolian Steppes. They perform hand voltage, skipping and aerial acts. Mongolia is one of the last places where a nomadic culture is the norm, with nearly half the country’s population living this lifestyle.

Other highlights include the motorbike Globe of Death from Brazil, fast juggling, knife throwing and whip cracking from the Czech Republic, and fearless feats of daredevil aerial artistry from UK talent Jackie Louise. The high-energy acrobatics from the Kenyan Timbuktu Tumblers, and the thrilling Wheel of Death act from Colombia will wow audiences.

The international cast continues with a performance on a vertical pole from Moroccan-born Ibrahim. Ludvick from the Czech Republic has a fantastic Rola Rola act, there’s nail-biting Swinging Trapeze with Alexander from Spain.

UK comedy star Whimmie Walker will get everyone laughing. And last, but by no means least, are the acrobatics, aerial acts and comedy of the inspirational Brazilian artist Paulo Dos Santos. Standing just over one metre tall, he always delivers a sensational display of skill and daring.

Admission:

For the first night only all tickets are £9

Ages 2–14 years from £13

General admission: £17

Book online here.

Children who haven’t reached their 2nd birthday go free if they sit on a parent/guardian’s lap.