A Dulwich jogging club for kids will mark its 400th run with a fitness festival at Brockwell Park next month.

Dozens of children aged 4 to 14 will lace up their trainers and tackle a 2km run and enjoy a music-infused workout from 9am on Sunday, October 8.

Event Director Mary Ampah said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the 400th junior parkrun event in Brockwell Park.

“The Junior Parkrun is a wonderful event that encourages children to get active and have fun. We are grateful to the volunteers who make this event possible and to the families who support their children in taking part.”

The free event is open to kids of all abilities and there is no time limit, and participants are welcome to walk if they want.

The musical workout is being provided by Fuse Fitness, a Brixton-based fitness club run by former Team GB swimmer Darren Fox.

Since 2013, the Brockwell Parkrun has welcomed over 26,000 runners and 500 volunteers.

All people need to do is register online and turn up on the day with their barcode.

The Brockwell Parkrun and Festival will take place on Sunday, October 8. People will meet at Brockwell Lido, Dulwich Road, London, SE24 0PA at 9am.