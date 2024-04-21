A festival celebrating Caribbean and African culture is returning to Brockwell Park.

City Splash Festival will host artists performing reggae, dancehall, dub, amapiano and more across its seven stages on Monday, May 27.

This year the festival welcomes the Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae musician Capleton, plus legends Beenie Man and Busy Signal.

Jungle mainstay Shy FX and “dancehall sensation” Shenseea are also expected to put on a show.

Former Chase & Status frontman Rage MC will make an appearance as will Afrobeats and Amapiano selector DJ Neptizzle.

Last month, organisers announced the latest line-up drop with tonnes of new names added to the bill.

Mystic Marley’s unique blend of reggae, hip-hop, soul, R&B, and pop will grace the stage.

Joining her is Jah Izrehl, whose tunes are influenced by his legendary uncle, Little Twitch.

Then there’s Tamo J, whose viral hit ‘Level Up’ has taken the scene by storm with 3.1 million views and rising dancehall star Mehka Don.

In celebration of Amapiano, City Splash has lined-up Nicky Summers, Rosey Gold and Larizzle.

Alongside its music, City Splash Festival will have food and drink from more than 45 Black-owned food traders in partnership with Black Eats LDN.

Festival-goers can also expect a creative market, as well as panel discussions.

Buy your tickets and discover the artists on offer here.