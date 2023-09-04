An arthritic Rotherhithe woman says she is being forced to sleep in an armchair after rats chewed through her bed frame.

Lisa Hartshorn, 51, said her home has been infested with rodents for two-and-a-half years but housing association Clarion hasn’t moved her out.

Clarion has said Lisa’s case “does not meet the requirements for rehousing” but it was working to get the situation “resolved as soon as possible”.

Lisa also suffered a catastrophic car accident in March. Fighting tears, she said: “I can’t live here anymore. I’m sorry to be dramatic but I moved in here nine years ago. This was my forever home. I haven’t got nothing now.”

She added: “It’s ruined my life. It’s disgusting… I’m so sorry about the smell. Everybody can smell rat p*ss.”

Lisa, who has arthritis in both knees and spine, first moved into her disabled-accessible flat when it was built roughly nine years ago.

But two-and-half years ago Lisa, says the flat was hit with a mouse infestation, and eight months later, she says rats arrived.

Lisa says her flat is located above the communal bin room and believes this is the cause.

She says the rodents have chewed through her bed frame, forcing her to sleep in an armchair despite her spine problems. “It’s crucifying me,” she said.

Lisa says her home is covered in droppings, causing her illness including persistent vomiting and diarrhoea. She said: “I’m sick all the time. I’ve lost so much weight. I’ve lost a stone in two weeks.”

To make matters worse, Lisa suffered a car accident in March which saw emergency workers resuscitate her twice.

Her injuries included a ruptured spleen, a bleed on the brain, a broken pelvis, knee and pubic bone, eleven broken ribs, eight facial fractures and several missing teeth.

Lisa says she has asked Clarion to move her out, preferably to Kent so she can be closer to her family.

But she claims Clarion has refused her requests. She also says she has been taken off Southwark Homesearch – the council’s housing bidding system – but doesn’t know why.

A spokesperson for Clarion said: “We appreciate how unpleasant pests can be for residents and this area seems to have a high rodent population.

“Our pest control contractor has carried out comprehensive proofing of the flats and communal areas in the building as well as ran a full baiting programme which seems to have largely resolved the issue.

“Unfortunately, it seems that Ms Hartshorn is the only home reporting a rat issue, so our team is trying to arrange an urgent visit to survey the drains of her property to formulate a suitable plan

“Although this is an understandably unpleasant situation, we are working to get it resolved as soon as possible.

“Ms Hartshorn’s case does not meet the requirements for rehousing, so our local team has been trying to contact her to discuss the options that are currently available and to provide any support she needs.”

Southwark Council was approached for comment.