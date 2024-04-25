Teenagers’ unpredictable moods are being deciphered thanks to wearable technology developed by a local university.

The new gadgets can decode the meanings behind scowls, smirks and eye rolls, say researchers from King’s College London.

Their research has been published in the journal Frontiers amid hopes it could foster better relationships between parents and teens.

The study saw a team from Manchester Met University give the head-worn devices to youths aged fourteen to sixteen to wear at home.

Cameras tracked family members’ facial movements as teens interacted with parents at home while algorithms deciphered their emotions.

Using AI, software pinpointed whether participants were ’20 per cent’ worried or ‘5 per cent happy’.

According to researchers, the technology may even spot when teenagers are “masking their true feelings”.

The protocols could soon be used in therapy sessions and help to reduce mental health problems.

Dr Nicky Wright, Psychology Lecturer at Manchester Met and lead researcher, said: “With the current mental health crisis in adolescence it is crucial we understand potential sources of resilience for young people.

She added: “Human interaction is highly complex and multi-faceted. Our facial expressions serve as critical non-verbal social cues, communicating our emotions, intentions and support our social intentions.”