A man has been attacked by a dog, believed to be an American XL Bully, in Walworth.

The Met Police said the victim, in his 40s, was hospitalised after being bitten on the arm just after 6pm in Pasley Park, on Friday, September 22.

Police said the owner left with the grey-coloured dog before police arrived. No arrests have been made and police enquiries are ongoing.

It follows a spate of violent incidents reportedly involving XL Bullies which has prompted the prime minister to suggest a ban on the breed.

However, existing XL bullies aren’t expected to be destroyed. Instead, the government will reportedly propose an amnesty, forcing owners to register their dogs, neuter them and muzzle them in public.

On Saturday, September 23, hundreds of demonstrators marched through London protesting against the ban.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called by LAS at 18:07hrs on Friday, 22 September to Pasley Park SE17 after a man, aged in his 40s, was bitten by a dog. He was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm.

“The owner of the dog left the scene with the dog prior to police arrival. The dog is believed to be a grey-coloured XL Bully. There have been no arrests; enquiries are ongoing.”

There have been other incidents allegedly involving the XL Bullies. On Saturday, September 9, an eleven-year-old girl named Ana Paun was reportedly attacked by a dog in Birmingham.

A 60-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

On Thursday, September 14, 52-year-old Ian Price died in hospital, reportedly after defending his elderly mum from two dogs in Walsall.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury.

Sunak has said the dogs are a “danger to our communities” and is ordering police and experts to define the breed ahead of a ban.

XL Bullies are expected to join the UK’s dangerous dogs list by the end of the year, joining the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino and the fila Brasileiro.

At the protest on Saturday demonstrators, many XL Bully owners, waved placards like “don’t bully our bullies”.

Developed in the 1990s, XL Bullies are thought to have been bred from numerous breeds, including the American pit bull terrier.

Fully grown adult males can weigh over 57kg (9st) and grow to 53cm in height.