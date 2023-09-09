A new technology developed at Guy’s and St Thomas’ finds ‘hidden risk’ diabetes patients on the waiting list and prioritises them for urgent treatment.

Research done by the hospital trust showed that of more than 4,000 people on a waiting list for diabetes appointments at Guy’s and St Thomas’, 549 (13.6 per cent) of them were at risk of their health worsening.

‘Hidden risk’ patients are described as those whose condition is deteriorating but clinicians may be unaware.

Of the 101 highest-risk patients the tool prioritised to be seen earlier than scheduled, 40 received treatments that reduced their risk and prevented their condition from getting worse.

The study, funded by Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity, also found that a disproportionate number of patients highlighted as high-risk were from minoritised backgrounds and lived in areas of social deprivation.

George Brown, 71, has had diabetes for 48 years and used to check his blood sugar levels by doing regular finger-prick tests.

After being flagged as a higher risk, he took part in the pilot project and was given a digital sensor to use. It connects to a phone app which regularly monitors his levels and flags any potential issues in real-time to not only him but his clinicians as well.

The retired electrician, from Ladywell, said: “The sensor is much easier to use than having to prick my finger. It has an alarm which tells me if my sugar levels are too low or high, and I can better manage my diabetes at the time. The sensor and the app are very easy to use, too.”

Plans are now underway for the tool to be used more widely in southeast London and beyond, as one way of tackling health inequalities while also helping hospital teams plan appointments more efficiently.

The teams are now working on adapting the tool to benefit patients with other chronic conditions such as kidney disease, heart failure and inherited cardiac conditions, as well as being used in rheumatology and ophthalmology.

Clinicians and hospital administrators have a dashboard which flags any risks to patients since their last clinic appointment. It enables them to urgently prioritise high-risk patients for clinics. It also highlights the patients of lowest risk who could be seen less frequently in the clinic, saving them needless journeys to the hospital and freeing up appointment slots.

