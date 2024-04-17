NEIL Harris has warned his Millwall players to not lower their guard just yet.

Saturday’s win over Cardiff City lifted the Lions six points and six places clear of the relegation zone with just three games remaining.

Millwall’s survival chances are looking far more favourable after back-to-back victories but Harris does not want anyone to relax until safety is beyond the question.

The Lions boss told NewsAtDen: “I always have to look at the worst case scenario as that’s my job.

“I said to the players: ‘Well done for last week, excellent performance on Saturday to back up the vital win against Leicester, but we’re not mathematically there yet.’

“We always have to presume the worst and keep pushing. So one thought process is to go to Sunderland this week to win a game of football and then we’re in a really, really good position.”

Saturday’s game at the Stadium of Light gives Millwall the chance to end their three-game losing run away from home and Harris is keen to take the form seen in SE16 up north.

He said: “Look at Southampton away and as much as it was backs-to-the-wall for 90 minutes, we found a way to win a game of football and looked relatively comfortable while doing it.

“We went to Blackburn and followed it up with a really good point in a game we should have won but then we followed it with three defeats in Yorkshire against Leeds, Rotherham and Huddersfield and certainly two of the games we didn’t deserve to lose.

“But we shot ourselves in the foot by losing the games rather than the opponent winning them. We have to get back to the habit of Southampton and Blackburn where we were the best version of us that we could be. So the demand from me to the players is can we now be a Millwall team that puts in a Den performance on the road.”