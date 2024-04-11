RYAN Leonard believes Millwall “owed” the spectacular win over Leicester City to travelling fans after their awful week in Yorkshire.

Over the space of six days, the Lions lost late on to both Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town after underwhelming performances in both games.

It was a sickening blow to supporters who made the trips to Yorkshire but they will be feeling better now after a determined Millwall side took down league leaders Leicester at The Den on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the game, Leonard said: “We’ve been disappointed, we’ve not been happy with the last two results. We owed it to the fans because they travelled to Rotherham and Huddersfield. So to bring them here tonight and to put in that performance and result, it was for them.

“We’ve had a tough week. It’s not been enjoyable, it’s not been fun. But tonight shows the character we do have because we can put in performances like that.

“As a squad, we kind of thrive off those games. Those games you can probably get motivated for way more easily.

“It was a crazy night. I think we’ve had a few of these over the years at The Den since I’ve been here. Under the lights, anything can happen.”

Inconsistency has been the theme of Millwall’s campaign with just eight days separating their loss to bottom side Rotherham and victory over league leaders Leicester.

Leonard is determined that the Lions don’t slip into their old habits against Cardiff City on Saturday.

He said: “I think everyone to a man, the lads that started and the lads that came on, I think everyone put in a hell of a shift [against Leicester].

“It’s the standard we’ve set. We can’t rest on that one performance. We have to come here again Saturday and put in another performance.”