ROMAIN Esse will start for Millwall in their sole change from the win over Leicester City.

The 18-year-old impressed off the bench as he came on for the injured George Honeyman in the midweek victory and will now get his chance from the first whistle. It is his fifth league start of the season.

The shoulder issue has kept Honeyman out and he is the only player who has not been retained from Tuesday’s line-up.

But there is plenty of positive news for Millwall as three players who had been injured, Kevin Nisbet, Duncan Watmore and Joe Bryan, all return to the bench.

Nisbet has not appeared since January’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End due to a hamstring injury.

There is only a single change for Cardiff City also as the injured Aaron Ramsey drops out for Rubin Colwill.

Cardiff have not won at The Den since 2012. Millwall are yet to concede from open play at home in their four games under Neil Harris.

–

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper (c), McNamara; Esse, Mitchell, Saville, Longman; Flemming; Obafemi.

Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Bryan, De Norre, Bradshaw, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Watmore, Nisbet.

Cardiff: 4-4-1-1: Horvath; Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Collins; Bowler, Ralls (c), Siopis, Grant; Wintle; Meite

Subs: Turner, Ashford, Diedhiou, Turnball, Wintle, Tanner, J. Colwill, Sawyers, Conte.