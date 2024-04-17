A Millwall fan, who is about to run the London Marathon for the 35th, insists this year’s will be his last.

The last few times Kevin Downey has dedicated his run to Millwall superfan, Harvey Brown (pictured). Now, 15, he suffers from the ultra-rare Morquio syndrome, which affects skeletal growth.

The money raised by Kevin, a lifelong Millwall fan himself, will go towards supporting children with rare syndromes like Harvey’s. He’s hoping to raise £2,500.

“It’ll be the third time I’m running for him,” the 65-year-old said, insisting this Marathon will be his last.

“My right knee can’t take it anymore.”

Over the years, he has raised over £140,000 for children’s charities.

As it’s his last year, Kevin said his son, Ross, will be running alongside him.

“It’ll be an emotional day – especially when we cross the finishing line together.”