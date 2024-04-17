Ahead of the London Marathon on Sunday, here are some of the local faces you need to look out for on the day.

Candy Hazelden, 40, Bermondsey

She is raising money for Charities Mind UK and Parkinson’s UK – for her nan who has Parkinson’s disease.

Candy said: “She is my world so for her I will run the marathon and knowing that I’m doing it for her I know that if my legs get tired I will run with my heart.”

Kevin Downey, 65, Bermondsey

He is raising money for Millwall superfan, Harvey Brown (pictured) and the MPS Society – which helps people with rare syndromes. Now, 15, Harvey suffers from the ultra-rare Morquio syndrome, which affects skeletal growth.

Having run the race 34 times before, Kevin insists this is his last. “My son Ross is running it with me,” he said.

“It’ll be an emotional day – especially when we cross the finishing line together.”

Ben Scanlan, 39, Rotherhithe

He is raising money for the Twins Trust – a charity that has provided them with a community.Ben said: “My wife had twins just before lockdown and we got a lot of emotional support from other parents of multiples. “They also do amazing work supporting parents who lose kids or have early births.”

Alexander Langle, 35, Rotherhithe

He is raising money for Get Kids Going! – a charity that inspires disabled youngsters to compete in sporting events. Alexander said: “I now run a Marathon per year. I believe that running will give me extra time in future to have a healthy life to enjoy with my family, the ones that matter to me.”

Jen Winterhalder, 43, East Dulwich

Jen said: “Save the Children is such an amazing charity, currently raising awareness and funds for children in Gaza and Ukraine.

“I’ve also always wanted to run the London Marathon since running my first, and only marathon in Edinburgh 11 years ago – I’m trying to beat my personal best!”

Patrick (Paddy) Hawes, 27, Herne Hill

He is raising money for St. Christopher’s Hospice – in memory of his mum and dad, following the recent loss of his dad last year to cancer.

Paddy said: “I will always be grateful for all they did for my mum and dad.

“I’d appreciate it if you could help me in raising money for them so they can continue to help others make the worst of circumstances more bearable.”

Katie Thompson, 44, Peckham

She is raising money for Myeloma UK – in memory of her mum who she lost in 2017 to the rare blood cancer.

“It’s my third marathon after running Paris and Berlin last year, and it means a massive deal as it’s my hometown race!”

Sophie Parry, 28, Peckham

She is raising money for Place2Be – a children’s mental health charity based at the primary school where Sophie works. Sophie said: “I have seen the fantastic work that they do to tackle the ever-growing mental health crisis and I am excited to raise money for such a worthy cause.”

Anna Townsend, 42, East Dulwich She is raising money for Goose Green Primary School – where she went as a child and now teaches there. With a whole school behind her, Anna said she’s motivated by her students – “They’ll be tracking me during the race on the Marathon app and lots have said they’re going to come and meet me at various checkpoints too.” “The kids are relying on me.” Click here to donate to her cause. Tayler Heppell, 19, Bermondsey She is raising money for Mencap – which helps people like her sister Haylie to become independent. Tayler told us: “Haylie was born with a very rare condition called Trisomy18Q – which means she experiences speech and language delays, Hypotonia and learning difficulties.” On how her younger sister feels about her racing, Tayler added: “She’s excited about me running – and will be there to cheer me on!” Click here to donate to Tayler’s cause.