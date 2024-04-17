Here’s how to celebrate the national patron saint’s day, including an all-day festival in Trafalgar Square with Morris Dancing and sea shanties.

Saturday, 20 April St George the Martyr Church, Borough Head to this church for an early St George’s Day party – with a bouncy castle, popcorn and portrait magnets. A child’s ticket to this event includes all of the above, as well as face painting, crafts and much more. There will be food and drink available to buy – p lus a raffle.

Where: St George the Martyr Church, Borough High St, SE1 1JA

When: 10am – 1pm

Admission: Adults – free; children – £3

Click here to buy a ticket.

The Blue Market, Bermondsey

Take part in some early festivities to celebrate St George’s influence around the world.

St George isn’t just the patron saint for England. He also holds this position for Aragon, Catalonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Palestine, Portugal, Greece, Germany, Moscow, Istanbul, Genoa and Venice.

To celebrate this, The Blue is having an afternoon of activities this weekend with belly dancing displays, music and arts and crafts.

Where: The Blue Market, Bermondsey, SE16 3UQ

Admission: Free



Sunday 21 April St George’s Day Festival, Trafalgar Square An all-day festival for St George’s Day is taking place on Sunday – if you’re not afraid of crowds. Coinciding with the London Marathon, the event invites people to dress up in their best medieval wear and celebrate the feast of England’s patron saint. If you saw the St Patrick’s Day Festival last month it will be similar, with live entertainment throughout the day. Singer Harleymoon Kemp will be hosting the main stage, where acts throughout the afternoon include Folk Dance Remixed, The Snottledogs, West End Kids, She’s Got Brass and Britain’s Got Talent’s Twist and Pulse. There will also be a Morris dancing lesson and the chance to write your own sea shanty. For refreshments, there will be food tents and a beer, Pimm’s and gin tent for the grown-ups. The kids will stay busy with face painting and a carousel. Don’t forget to grab a quick selfie with London’s famous Pearly Kings and Queens. Where: Trafalgar Square, WC2N 5DS When: Sunday 21 April, 12pm – 6pm. Admission: Free

The Old Bank, Bermondsey

To anyone walking down the Blue, they’d see the flags outside The Old Bank and think it was St George’s Day all year round.

But they’re hosting an early bash to nod to St George, with music from DJ Noel from 2pm -7pm.

Where: The Old Bank, 239 Southwark Park Rd., SE16 3TT

Admission: Free

Tuesday 23 April (St George’s Day) If you’re traditional and want to mark the day itself, then get yourself down to these local pubs. The Victoria, Bermondsey For the last 30 years, The Vic has been celebrating St George’s in style – ‘before anywhere else in the area was’ said co-owner Mike. He and his brother Pat, who are both Irish and English, have been running the pub for 40 years this year. Their well-known St George’s Day party – which they said attracts crowds from all over the country – will start in the afternoon and go on until late. “There’ll be music all day – all the British classics. It’s always a good gas.” There will also be a huge free buffet from 5 pm. Where: The Victoria, 68-70 Page’s Walk, Bermondsey, SE1 4HL Admission: Free Blue Anchor, Bermondsey They’re hosting their annual ‘knees up’ and you’re encouraged to dress up – with a singer at 5pm and bar food. Where: Blue Anchor, 251 Southwark Park Rd., SE16 3TS Admission: Free

Prince of Wales, Elephant and Castle This boozer in SE1 will be serving up specials of British pie/sausage and mash, plus a selection of seafood. There’ll be music from 5 pm from DJ Pat. Where: Prince of Wales, 51 St George’s Rd, SE1 6ER Admission: Free The Good Intent, Walworth There will be a band on and food specials of pie/sausage and mash. Where: The Good Intent, 24 East St, SE17 2DN Admission: Free

St George’s Cathedral, Borough

Not forgetting the true meaning behind the celebration – there’s a commemorative mass at the Cathedral at 6 pm on the day.

Where: St George’s Cathedral, Cathedral House, Westminster Bridge Rd, SE1 7HY Admission: Free

Friday 26 April

Sea Shanty Party, Bermondsey

Better late than never – this taproom in the Arches is putting on a lively evening of sea shanties. A regular event with a St George’s twist – with a live sea shanty band covering the classics, along with mass singalongs. Where: Hiver Taproom, 56 Stanworth St, SE1 3NY

Admission: £6