Here are all the road closures around south London for the Marathon, this weekend.

The much-awaited race will take place this Sunday 21 April. To ease the disruption from the road closures, the London Underground, London Overground and the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) all have extra services on Marathon Day.

Tube services in central areas will be running as usual, but please be aware they may be extremely busy.

The Jubilee, Circle and District lines, and DLR, have stops close to the marathon route and are likely to be busier than usual.

Buses travelling on roads affected by the marathon will either be diverted or will not run the full length of their route until after the event.

The following roads will closed on Sunday 21 April:

From 7am-1pm:

Southvale Road, Blackheath

Hurren Close, Blackheath

Collins Street, Blackheath

Baizdon, Blackheath

Shooters Hill Road, Blackheath (from 4am)

St Johns Park, Blackheath

Old Dover Road, Blackheath

From 7am-3pm:

Vanbrugh Park, Blackheath

Charlton Way, Greenwich (from 4am)

Charlton Road

Charlton Park Road

Charlton Park Lane

Woolwich Road (A206)

Romney Road, Greenwich

King William Walk, Greenwich

Creek Road, Greenwich

From 8am-4pm:

Evelyn Street, Deptford

Surrey Quays Road, Rotherhithe

Lower Road, Rotherhithe (part closure – see map)

Salter Road, Rotherhithe

Brunel Road, Rotherhithe

Jamaica Road, Bermondsey

*Tower Bridge will be closed from 8am-7pm

For Rotherhithe Peninsula residents:

Anyone living on the Rotherhithe Peninsula will be able to exit the area while the event road closures are in place.

Bacon’s College on Timber Pond Lane will provide a free, secure, overnight parking facility on its premises for residents to use.

The car park will operate from 4pm on Saturday 20 April until 5pm on Sunday 21 April. Residents can leave their cars securely parked and return on foot at any time during the road closure period to collect vehicles and exit the peninsula.

From the college, the route out is via Timber Pond Road, Poolmans Street, Needleman Street, Surrey Quays Road and Lower Road.

Residents requiring access should use Hawkstone Road, Lower Road, Surrey Quays Road, Needleman Street, Poolmans Street and Timber Pond Road and may leave their cars at Bacon’s College until the roads reopen.

There are also 21 points throughout the race where vehicles can cross the route – in Charlton, Woolwich, Blackwall Tunnel, Greenwich, Deptford, Rotherhithe, Bermondsey, Wapping and Shadwell.

Find the full list and details here.