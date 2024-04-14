Amateur artists could see their work displayed alongside Rembrandt and Guido Reni pieces at the prestigious Dulwich Picture Gallery.

Participants can submit 2D works using oil, acrylic, watercolour, original prints, drawings, pastels, or photography.

The winning entry will be hung in the gallery alongside pieces by celebrated artists like Rembrandt, Thomas Gainsborough and Bartolomé Esteban Murillo.

Four runners-up will have their work reproduced as greeting cards and sold in the Gallery shop, receiving commission on sales.

Twenty submissions that make the final shortlist will have their work displayed on the website.

Entrants must be members of the Dulwich Picture Gallery which costs £44 and allows access to all its exhibitions and collection.

The winners will be selected by judges including Director of Dulwich Picture Gallery Sara Shamma, Artist Katy Wickremesinghe, Arts advisor and Trustee of Dulwich Picture Gallery and Bryony Haffner, Retail Manager Dulwich Picture Gallery

Submissions, due by August 2, cost £15 and an extra £5 for each additional entry.

The results will be announced at our Friends Tea Party on the first week of September and winning artists will be emailed.

