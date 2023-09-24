The Horniman Museum will host an exhibition all about Brits’ favourite past-time – drinking tea.

The exhibition is called ?, ???, Tea (Chá, Chai, Tea) to reflect the leaf’s “global reach” and will open on Saturday, October 7.

Highlights will include beautifully decorated Chinese porcelain and vintage tins, models and posters.

There will also be a crossbow and opium pipes that highlight the connection between the Opium Wars and the imperial tea trade.

Navjot Mangat, Senior Curator of Social Practice at the Horniman Museum and Gardens, said: “The history of Britain’s favourite drink is far more complex, emotional and international than we might expect.

“From the origins of the Camellia sinensis plant and tea-drinking culture in China, to tea’s global spread and relationship to empire and identity, the ?, ???, Tea exhibition brings together a multitude of voices and stories into a compelling blend of personal, historic and artistic explorations of our daily cuppa.”

The Horniman even had its own tea company which will be explored in the exhibition. Founded in 1826, Horniman’s Tea Company evolutionised the tea trade by using mechanical devices to speed the process of filling pre-sealed packages.

To complement the exhibition, the Horniman will offer a series of events including tea tastings, themed family crafts, language tours of the exhibition and more.

Entry to the Horniman and to the exhibition is free. Find out more here.